ITV Orders Thriller Series ‘The Suspect’, Aidan Turner To Star

ITV has ordered The Suspect, a five episode thriller series that is based on the debut novel by Michael Robotham. Aidan Turner (Poldark, Leonardo) is attached to star as lead character Joseph O’Loughlin.

The Suspect follows Doctor Joe O’Loughlin (Turner), who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, media profile and a publishing deal. He’s even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a West London cemetery, veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz and his young partner DS Riya Devi are assigned to the investigation. But has the young woman been murdered or is this a case of suicide? As a successful author, Doctor Joe’s opinion is much sought after and when he meets DS Devi he’s only too willing to offer help with profiling and his expertise. Now known for his risk-taking and rule-breaking does Joe have more to hide?

His recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness could explain his behaviour. But as the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse? Rounding out the cast is Shaun Parkes (Small Axe, Lost in Space), Sian Clifford (Quiz, Fleabag), Camilla Beeput (Save Me (Too), Peep Show), Adam James (Vigil, Doctor Foster) and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard).

Peter Berry penned the scripts for the series, which is set up at Line Of Duty indie World Productions. Jake Lushington, World Productions’ Head of Drama, will serves as the executive producer alongside James Strong and Peter Berry. Natasha Romaniuk is the series producer, while James Strong and Camilla Strøm Henriksenare attached to direct. Filming is set to get underway in London later this year. The Suspect was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill and ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones.