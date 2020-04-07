Sky One Sets UK Return Date For ‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 2

Magnum P.I. will return to Sky One to finish airing its second season from Sunday April 19th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL, who, upon returning home from Afghanistan repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The drama series, which is based on the Tom Selleck fronted 1980s hit, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Universal Television and stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill and Zachary Knighton. In the next new episode, titled Say Hello To Your Past, Magnum and Higgins must find Kumu when she’s kidnapped by an injured man accused of killing his wife.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.