Channel 4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Duncanville’

Fox’s animated comedy Duncanville will receive its UK premiere on Channel 4 on Friday March 27th at 10:35pm, it has been announced.

Duncanville tells the story Duncan, a spectacularly average fifteen-year old boy, and his immediate family. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister.

The animated family comedy series, which was created by Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment and features the voices of Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

