ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘DI Ray’

DI Ray will premiere on ITV on Monday May 2nd at 9pm, it has been announced.

DI Ray (Parminder Nagra) is set in Birmingham and follows Leicester-born Rachita Ray, a police officer who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage. Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation.

However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime.

Rachita is more than up for the task, but what she didn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis her whole life. Truth is, she’s had to work twice as hard as everyone else. It’s not that she doesn’t want to be Indian, it’s just that it would have been easier if she were white. Maya Sondhi penned the scripts for the series, which is being produced by HTM Television. Charlotte Surtees is the series producer, while Alex Pillai is the director. The executive producers are Jed Mercurio and Madonna Baptiste.

