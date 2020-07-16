Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Coroner’ Season 2

The second season of CBC’s drama series Coroner will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday July 29th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Coroner follows Jenny Cooper, a newly appointed coroner investigating suspicious deaths in Toronto. Jenny is a brave, determined yet vulnerable coroner, former ER doctor, and recently widowed mother, driven by an intense desire for the truth. The drama series, which is inspired by the best-selling series of books by M. R. Hall, is produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios and stars Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Alli Chung, Lovell Adams-Gray and Saad Siddiqui.

In the show’s second season, in the aftermath of a devastating apartment fire, Jenny struggles to control a dangerous new outlet for her anxiety. Meanwhile, a witness to the fire draws Detective Donovan McAvoy into a hidden side of the city. The season dives deeper into what it means to live in the face of death. Jenny must trust her instincts, as her father’s dementia worsens, her son turns 18, and her now-live-in boyfriend Liam is confronted by his own push and pull with death. Every body has a story – and this season, Jenny must figure out the story her own body’s telling.

