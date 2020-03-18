Sky Comedy Acquires Hulu’s ‘PEN15’, Sets March Premiere

PEN15 is crossing the pond. Sky Comedy has acquired the UK rights to Hulu’s comedy series that hails from Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman. The show’s first season will premiere on Tuesday March 31st at 9pm.

PEN15 is middle school as it really happened. Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in this adult comedy, playing versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

The comedy series, which has been renewed for a second season, was created by Maya Erskine , Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman. The trio also serve as executive producers alongside Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone & Becky Sloviter of Party Over Here, Shelley Zimmerman, Brett Bouttier, Jordan Levin & Joe Davola of AwesomenessTV, Marc Provissiero & Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Debbie Liebling, and Gabe Liedman.

Check out the trailer below: