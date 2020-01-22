BBC One Renews ‘The Missing’ Spin-Off ‘Baptiste’; Fiona Shaw Joins Cast For Season 2

Baptiste is coming back. BBC One has renewed their The Missing spin-off for a second season. Six episodes have been ordered for the show’s second season. Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) is joining the cast for season two.

Baptiste follows French detective Julien Baptiste, who appeared in both seasons of The Missing. The drama series, which was created by Harry and Jack Williams, is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and stars Tchéky Karyo in the titular role.

In season two, Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction – whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case – to consume him. When British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media interest who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case. Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?

“We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story. Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in The Missing by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists”, said Harry and Jack Williams, Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures. “It’s a privilege to work once more with the mesmerising Tchéky Karyo who has created an iconic character. And this year he’ll be joined by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress who we’ve wanted to work with for some time. We can’t wait to see the two of them together. ”

Series creators Harry and Jack Williams penned the scripts for season two, which was commissioned by the BBC’s Director of Content Charlotte Moore and the BBC’s Controller of Drama Commissioning Piers Wenger. John Griffin is the series producer, while Thomas Napper and Hong Khaou are attached to direct. The executive producers are Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Christopher Aird for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Production is set to get underway in Budapest, Hungary in February. The BBC said that additional casting for season two would be announced at a later date. All3Media International will handle global sales.