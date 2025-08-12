West Bromwich Albion welcome Derby County to The Hawthorns on Tuesday in the opening round of the EFL Cup, with both sides likely to rotate their squads.

The Baggies began their Championship campaign with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, Isaac Price netting the decisive goal in a decent display.

How to watch West Brom v Derby : The match can be watched on Paramount+ and Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Live radio commentary of West Brom v Derby: You can listen to live commentary through Radio West Brom or both the official websites of West Bromwich Albion or Derby County.

When to watch West Brom v Derby : The match will kick off todasy, Tuesday 12th August at 19:45BST.

Manager Ryan Mason is expected to use this tie to give opportunities to fringe players, with Josh Maja and Devante Cole among those who could feature as West Brom look to maintain momentum.

Albion boast a proud history in the competition, having lifted the League Cup in 1966, but recent meetings with Derby have been a struggle.

The Rams have won the last four encounters in all competitions, including a 1-0 victory in the League Cup in 2022, and West Brom have not beaten them since December 2021.

Derby head into the match on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Stoke City in their league opener, a result that exposed ongoing defensive issues.

Manager John Eustace is also likely to make changes, using the cup to give minutes to younger players and new signings, though injuries and absences could weaken their options.

With Derby’s strong head tohead record but West Brom’s current form and home advantage, this tie looks finely balanced as both clubs aim to advance while managing early season fixtures.