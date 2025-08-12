Two Championship sides meet in the EFL Cup/Carabao today, with the hosts hoping home advantage can help them progress.

How to watch Watford vs Norwich : The match can be watched on Paramount+ and Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Live radio commentary of Watford v Norwich: You can listen to live commentary through Radio Norwich or both the official websites of Watfords and the Canaries.

When to watch Watford v Norwich : The match will kick off todasy, Tuesday 12th August at 19:45BST.

Watford suffered a 1-0 loss away to newly promoted Charlton Athletic, while Norwich fell 2-1 at home to Millwall.

Both sides opened their Championship campaigns with defeats at the weekend.

The Hornets enjoyed a strong run in last season’s competition, beating Milton Keynes Dons 5-0 and Plymouth Argyle 2-0 before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the third round.

Norwich’s cup campaign was shorter, ending in the second round after a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, having edged Stevenage 4-3 in their opener.

Recent form favours the Hornets, who have lost only once in their last five matches, while Norwich have managed just one win in the same period.

You can watch Watford v Norwich LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Canaries’ recent games have been low-scoring, with none of their last six producing more than two goals.

Norwich winning the last three encounters, while Watford claimed the three before that. With both sides still seeking their first competitive win of the season, this tie could be closely contested.