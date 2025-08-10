The Championship’s opening weekend concludes on Sunday at the King Power Stadium in front of the Sky Sport cameras, where relegated Leicester City host a crisis hit club Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester v Sheffield Wednesday Stream Details

The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with feed also available throiugh Foxes TV for overseas visitors.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 4:30PM BST on Sunday 10th August 2025.

You can watch Leicester City v Sheff Wed LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Foxes have set their sights on an immediate Premier League return under new boss Martí Cifuentes, who arrived from QPR.

Pre-season form has been encouraging, with five wins from six matches signalling a sharp turnaround after last year’s struggles.

Financial constraints have limited transfer activity, but Leicester have kept the bulk of their squad intact.

Departures of key figures including Jamie Vardy, Conor Coady, and Mads Hermansen have been felt, yet the quality of the remaining players remains among the best in the division.

Stephy Mavididi’s pace and Anis El Hannous’ creativity are expected to drive their attacking threat, while defensive solidity is a key focus after last season’s poor home record.

Sheffield Wednesday begin the season in absolute turmoil and in dire straits.

New manager Martí Cifuentes inherits a threadbare squad of just 15 available players, with instability across the club’s structure.

With their well documented off field difficulties, Wednesday managed to pick up wins in behind-closed-doors friendlies, and their travelling fans are set to turn out in force.

Veteran midfielder Barry Bannan remains central to the Owls’ plans, having signed a new deal during the club’s uncertain summer.