Newly promoted Premier League outfits wrap up their pre season with a friendly against LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano.

Where to watch: The match can be watched live on SAFC Live in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match between Sunderland and Rayo Vallecano will kick off at 4 pm BST on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Sunderland will aim to be prepared well for their first top flight season in almost a decade and ending their pre season campaign on a positive note is a must.

Following the victories over South Shield and Sevilla, pre season results have not gone in the way of The Black Cats, but they used he time in the right way to set up for the league. A host of new faces entered the club, thanks to the promotion money injection, and it remains to be seen how Regis Le Bris adds them together to make an immediate impact.

Granit Xhaka and goalkeeper Robin Roefs made their first starts for Sunderland in the friendly versus Real Betis, and both of these players are expected to feature following the Augsburg clash.

Chris Rigg and Luke O’Nien did not get any game time this pre season, but they should be up and running at the start of the Premier League. Defender Ali Ajese remains sidelined with an injury.

Rayo Vallecano sealed European qualification last season as they kept their heads down to hold on to 8th-place in the league standings. This is their first qualification for European competition since the 2000-01 season.

Inigo Perez’s tactics have blended well with the Madrid-based outfits and the results came positively last campaign. They are hoping for a higher finish in this one, but again, a ticket to Europe will be a mandatory benchmark.

Rayo Vallecano started pre season with a draw against Genk and they followed that up with a 5-0 victory over Dutch side Zwolle. However, they lost 3-2 in a thrilling contest to West Bromwich Albion in a recent friendly.

Sunderland and Rayo are expected to settle for a draw as both sides have experienced mixed pre season form.