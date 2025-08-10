FA Cup winners Crystal Palace and Premier League champions Liverpool go head to head at Wembley Stadium on Sunday for a shot at the Community Shield.

Where to watch: The Community Shield final will be televised on TNT Sports 1 and can be live streamed on discovery+ in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at Wembley Stadium at 3 pm BST.

Crystal Palace sealed their place in the Community Shield final last season when they upset the odds to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup, winning their first major trophy in 120 years.

Oliver Glasner has transformed this Palace side since taking over as manager two seasons back. He led the club to a strong 10th-place finish in his debut season, and in his second year, he won the FA Cup while qualifying for European competition.

Palace have been demoted to the Conference League due to ownership issues and if their appeal against the decision is successful, they will directly go into the league phase of the Europa League.

The Eagles are expected to go for a much-higher finish this upcoming season and the 12th-place finish in the last term was still better since they have struggled with survival before the Glasner era.

Palace have been beaten only twice in their last six Cup encounters, therefore, they have a major chance against Liverpool this weekend.

Liverpool’s last visit to Wembley did not go according to plan as they lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United. The Reds have only one Community Shield since 2006 and it is now Arne Slot’s time to hand the club yet another trophy after delivering the Premier League last season.

Liverpool beat Yokohama Marinos and Preston North End in their pre season matches, but their defence failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their five friendly fixtures.

The likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong have joined the Liverpool ranks this summer as they hope to retain the Premier League title this season.