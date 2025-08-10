Chelsea and AC Milan round off their pre season with a match against each other at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Where to watch: The match will be televised on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom, and will be available to stream live on DAZN.

When to watch: Chelsea vs AC Milan has a kick off time at 3 pm BST on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Chelsea were a outside shot coming into the Club World Cup, and the odds were hugely in favour of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Enzo Maresca’s men shone bright when it mattered the most to lift silverware, thus boosting their chances of sealing another trophy during this coming season.

The Blues only have two pre season matches set and their first one ended in a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. New signings Estevao and Joao Pedro were on the scoresheet to hand Chelsea a morale booster.

Chelsea’s transfer strategy has been receiving criticism since last season as they already have a bloated squad. The addition of Pedro, Estevao, Liam Delap and Jorrel Hato have now placed certain previous first choice players like Nicolas Jackson on the verge of leaving the club.

Milan finished last season in 8th-place in the league standings as they underwent turbulent times under two different managers, firstly under Paulo Fonseca and ending with Sergio Conceicao. Neither coach could settle the ship and thus Milan will miss out entirely on European competition this season.

Despite the last campaign’s woes, the Rossoneri appointed serial Scudetto winner Massimiliano Allegri, and the rebuild began in the preseason with wins over Arsenal, Liverpool, Perth Glory, and finally a draw with Leeds United.

Allegri is set to rotate his squad for the Chelsea clash since his players have been featuring in numerous games in a short period of time.

Luka Modric did not feature in the contest versus Leeds, and therefore, he is in firm contention to start against Chelsea on Sunday. Christian Pulisic is yet to recover from an ankle issue. Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez are set to lead the attack.