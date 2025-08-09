Only a week to go now as Premier League club Nottingham Forest and Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah will face each other in this friendly encounter at the home of the former, the City Ground.

How to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on the official channel of Nottingham Forest, Forest TV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Al Qadsiah LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Premier League club Nottingham Forest will play host to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah in a pre season friendly encounter to be staged at the home ground of the Tricky Trees, the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh on the league charts in the 2024-25 season and narrowly missed out on Champions League owing to a dismal end of season run, have also had a pretty bad friendly campaign.

The Tricky Trees have failed to win any of the six fixtures that they have played in.

They have secured four draws in the process, in addition to two losses.

The match against Al-Qadsiah will be the final fixture of the pre-season for Nottingham Forest as they then wait for their 2025-26 Premier League opener against Brentford at home.

The end of the Morgan Gibbs-White saga with Tottenham Hotspur means that manager Nuno Espirito Santo will have at his disposal the services of this key player of his team, along with the services of summer signings Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah have also fared poorly in the pre season; in the three fixtures that they have participated in till now, two have resulted in draw, and one has resulted in a loss.

New manager Michel will be looking to secure a better league finish than the one achieved by Al-Qadsiah in the 2024-25 season, their first in the top-flight since relegation in the 2020-21 season.

The match against Nottingham Forest will surely act as a morale booster for the Arabian side going into the new season, should they manage to secure a victory. The record of Al-Qadsiah away from home does not speak in favour of a victory.

Taking into account recent forms and results of both the clubs, either a win for Nottingham Forest or a draw seems to be on the cards.