Premier League club Manchester City will travel to Italy to take on Serie B club Palermo F.C. in a friendly encounter to be played at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on the official Manchester City channel, CITY+ in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Both teams are, incidentally, a part of the City Football Group.

Under new boss Filippo Inzaghi, Palermo have enjoyed a perfect pre-season campaign; the Eagles have won all six of their pre-season friendly encounters, and have scored 29 goals in the process.

One of the victories was a 7-1 affair against Serie D side Athletic Club Palermo.

After such a strong pre-season, Palermo will surely be looking to secure promotion back to the top flight of Italian football, the Serie A, a competition in which the club were once regulars before financial discrepancies crept in.

In order to achieve this goal, the services of new signings Mattia Bani, Emmanuel Gyasi, Tommaso Augello and Antonio Palumbo will surely be of utmost importance.

Manchester City have played just one preseason friendly, and won.

The match was a behind-closed-doors affair against Preston North End, and City prevailed over Preston courtesy of a Rico Lewis strike.

The majority of the summer for the Citizens was spent playing the Club World Cup in the United States of America, a tournament they crashed out of in the Round of 16 in a shocking defeat to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The game against Palermo will be Manchester City’s second, and final, pre-season fixture, as Pep Guardiola’s side then go on to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the home of the latter for their 2025-26 Premier League season opener.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, James Trafford, Sverre Nypan and Marcus Bettinelli will be expected to play a key role along with established first team stars in the forthcoming season.

Although Palermo have played five more pre-season games than Manchester City, and won all of them, the English outfit will still be expected to come out on top in this fixture.