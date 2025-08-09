Sheffield United begin their Championship campaign on Saturday at Bramall Lane against Bristol City, looking to banish the memories of last season’s play off final defeat to Sunderland.

How to watch: The match will be available live streaming through Sky Sports Football Main Event in the UK.

When to watch: The Sheffield Utd vs Bristol City match will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

The Blades also met the Robins in last year’s play-offs, winning their semi-final 6-0 on aggregate before falling short at Wembley.

Under Rubén Sellés, they remain determined to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

While several key players departed over the summer, targeted signings including Maxime Bindon, Boubakary Soumaré, and Louie Barry add pace and versatility to the squad.

Defensive organisation remains a strength, and the integration of young talent has helped maintain squad balance. Injuries to midfielders Oliver Arblaster, Ben Davies, and Jamie Shackleton limit rotation options, but Sellés still has a strong core to call on.

Bristol City, led by Gerhard Struber, are aiming to build on their first play-off appearance since 2008.

The arrival of striker Emil Riis Jakobsen adds extra firepower, though the Robins face a difficult task in this opening fixture.

Their heavy play off defeat to Sheffield United last season lingers, and injuries to Luke McNally and several holding midfielders weaken their defensive spine.

With both sides chasing another top six finish, this early season meeting offers Sheffield a chance to reassert their dominance and Bristol a shot at redemption.

You can watch it all infront of the Sky cameras this evening.