Pre season continues as Premier League club Fulham will take on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt at the home ground of the former, Craven Cottage.

How to watch live streams: The match will be available for viewing live on the official Fulham channel, FFCTV in the United Kingdom.

When is the match kick off time: The match will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025 at Craven Cottage.

The summer has been quite a successful one for Fulham, at least on the results front.

Having participated in two pre peason friendly fixtures so far, the Cottagers have managed to win both games.

The first victory came by a margin of 3-1 against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest; the second was a 4-2 victory against Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The home record of Fulham is not too heartening; they lost three consecutive games at the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season, and gaffer Marco Silva will be looking to overcome this problem.

On the transfer market, however, Fulham have managed to make just one signing in the form of Benjamin Lecomte. Marco Silva’s side ranks the lowest on the list of spenders in the Premier League in the transfer window.

The recent weeks for Eintracht Frankfurt has also been quite satisfying and I think they should be confident coming into the new Bundesliga season.

The German club have remained unbeaten in all five fixtures that they have participated in till now. Three of these fixtures resulted in victories for the Eagles.

Manager Dino Topmoller, while being happy with his team’s performance so far, will surely be looking to win in this fixture against Fulham as well.

A win would surely boost the morale of the team as they go into the 2025-26 Bundesliga season looking to achieve a higher league finish, and the performances of new signings Jonathan Burkardt, Ritsu Doan, Rasmus Kristensen, Love Arrhov and Noah Fenyö will play a key role in achieving this goal.