Cherries fans are in for a feast of football as AFC Bournemouth are set to face Real Sociedad in consecutive friendly clashes at the Vitality Stadium this Saturday.

How to watch both games: The match will be available for viewing on AFCBTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The friendly match between Bournemouth and Real Sociedad will kick off at 5:15 pm BST at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Bournemouth kicked off their Premier League summer series in the United States with a 3-0 victory over Everton, but they followed that up with two consecutive losses to Manchester United and West Ham.

Andoni Iraola’s men finished nine points behind Nottingham Forest, who became the last team to qualify for European Football as per league standings.

The Cherries would see the season as a successful one since they finished in the top-half, comfortably away from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth started their pre season with wins over Hibernian and Bristol City. Their Premier League opener versus Liverpool will be a tough job to navigate, but anything can happen since its a new campaign with everyone on a clean slate.

Bournemouth will be playing Real Sociedad’s youth side also in this two-match tie, and they are expected to be defeated at least once.

Like their Premier League counterparts, Real Sociedad missed out on European action as they finished 11th in the La Liga standings with 46 points across the board.

The results last season were not up to the mark and the club decided to part ways with Imanol Alguacil.

New manager Sergio Francisco set up his side nicely in pre season contests, winning thrice, drawing and losing one each across five matches.

Txuri-Urdin will be gunning to end pre season on a positive note to build their momentum ahead of their league opener against Valencia on August 16.

Sociedad could start Inaki Ruperez, Jon Pacheco, Artiz Elustondo as a back-three for this clash. The front three could consist of Mikel Oyarzabal, Gorka Carrera Zarranz and Sergio Gomez.