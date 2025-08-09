Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal aim to defend the friendly Emirates Cup on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao in their final pre season contest before the Premier League begins next week.

Where to watch: The match will be available to watch live on Arsenal TV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match between Arsenal and Athletic Club will kick off at 6 pm BST at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The Gunners had a mixed bag of emotions from their pre season outings this summer.

While they registered victories over Newcastle United and Milan, losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal dented the mood amongst the camp.

Villarreal came into the match failing to win each of their six friendly matches, but goals from Nicolas Pepe, Karl Etta Eyong and Arnaut Danjuma rendered Arsenal’s charge through Christian Norgaard and Martin Odegaard as dead wood to secure an emphatic victory.

The Gunners found a revelation in Max Dowman this summer as he shone yet again when he won the penalty for Odegaard to convert during the match.

Viktor Gyokeres frustrated the fans as he could not find his footing. It will be a tough job for him to live up to the billing this coming season.

The last three Emirates Cup editions have been lifted by Arsenal and they defeated Olympique Lyon by a 2-0 scoreline last year.

Athletic Club will aim to become the first ever Spanish outfit since Valencia in 2014 to seal the Emirates Cup this Saturday.

Since winning by a one goal margin against Ponferradina in their first pre season friendly, Ernesto Valverde’s men have lost each of their five friendlies since then.

Their most recent one came against Liverpool when Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo’s efforts helped stave off a fightback mustered by the likes of Oihan Sancet and an own goal.

Athletic Club fans were in a jubilant mood to see their club securing a 10-year contract renewal for star man Nico Williams, who was being hotly pursued by Arsenal and Barcelona earlier this summer.

Bilbao will hope to end their pre season on a positive note ahead of facing Sevilla in their LaLiga opener later this month.