Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United and La Liga club Atletico Madrid will be playing against each other in this pre season nrun out at St. James’ Park.

How to watch: The match between Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid will be available for viewing live on the official Newcastle United channel, NUFC TV, in the United Kingdom.

What time is kick off: The match will kick off at 4:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

St. James’ Park will play centre stage as home team Newcastle United host La Liga side Atletico Madrid in its final fixture before the new season, a game that will determine the winner of the 2025 Sela Cup.

Newcastle United have had a very disheartening summer, one that was quite unexpected for the fans after the Magpies ended their 70-year trophy drought with the EFL Cup in the previous season.

No one would have expected Eddie Howe’s side to fail to win any of their pre season fixtures.

The Magpies lost each of their fixtures against Celtic, Arsenal and a K-League XI before drawing the fixture against League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The match against Atletico Madrid, coming on the back of a match against Espanyol, will be the final chance for the Magpies to finish their build up on a positive note before the commencement of the 2025-26 Premier League.

The transfer window has also been frustrating for Newcastle, having missed out on several targets, including Benjamin Sesko, who is on his way to Manchester United.

Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale remain the only two noteworthy signings made by Newcastle in the summer window.

Atletico Madrid’s pre season has not been up to the mark as well; in the two fixtures that they have participated in, Diego Simeone’s men have registered one draw, and suffered one loss.

The loss came in the tribute match of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva played against Porto, and the draw was achieved in the fixture against league rivals Espanyol, courtesy of an equalizer from Antoine Griezmann.

Having made nine new signings in the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid will be banking on the services of these players to end the dominance of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, and win the league for the first time since the 2020-21 season.