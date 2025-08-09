Premier League side West Ham United will be facing Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in a friendly encounter at the London Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on WHTV and the West Ham App in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

West Ham United have concluded their tour of the United States of America with their final fixture of the Premier League Summer Series played against Bournemouth; the game resulted in a 2-0 victory for the club from London.

The strikes came from skipper Jarrod Bowen and striker Niclas Füllkrug.

The Hammers had also begun their campaign with a victory: a 3-1 win against Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zurich.

The off season has been quite fulfilling for Graham Potter’s men: they have won three out of the four fixtures they have participated in up to now; the solitary loss came against eventual Summer Series champions Manchester United.

The Hammers have made some impressive signings over the course of the summer, and this list includes the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker-Peters.

These signings will be the centre of the spotlight as Graham Potter’s side go into the 2025-26 Premier League season with a fixture against Sunderland on August 16.

On the French front, however, things stand slightly bleak. In the four pre-season friendlies that Lille have participated in up to now, Les Dogues have won just one game, and have lost two games 3-2 on-the-trot.

The win, a match that saw a brace from Olivier Giroud and a goal from Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, came against Serie B side Venezia; the losses came against Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and Serie A side Como 1907.

Boss Bruno Genesio has made some interesting signings in the summer transfer window.

Young players Nathan Ngoy, Marius Broholm and Félix Correia joined the team, in addition to goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart and striker Olivier Giroud.

Looking at current forms and recent results, I think a win for the English side seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture.