Wolves wil play their final pre season game against La Liga club RC Celta de Vigo this afternoon in this clash at the Molineux Stadium.

How to watch streams: The match will be available for viewing live on Premier Sports 2 and Wolves TV in the United Kingdom.

When is kick off: The match between Wolves and Celta Vigo will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025 at the Molineux Stadium.

Watch Wolves vs Celta Vigo LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Vitor Pereira’s men have not managed to win any of their pre season fixtures up to this point, and with the start of the Premier League already knocking on the door, a drastic change in fortunes is needed.

The team has lost all but one of their fixtures; the draw came against Championship side Stoke City.

In addition, Wolves have conceded in all these fixtures, raising questions about their defence. The attack, however, has impressed, they have scored in all the matches, and new signing Jhon Arias scored on his debut.

With the departures of key players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Aït-Nouri, Pablo Sarabia and Nélson Semedo, the Old Gold will be heavily dependent on the performances of new additions Jhon Arias, David Møller Wolfe, Jørgen Strand Larsen and Fer López if they are to achieve a higher league finish in the 2025-26 Premier League charts.

Celta Vigo have had a mixed pre-season so far; they have tasted both victories and losses.

The victories came in consecutive fixtures against Nacional and Grasshopper Zurich. The fixture against Wolves will present Claudio Giraldez’s men with an opportunity to finish the pre-season campaign on a positive note and enter the 2025-26 La Liga season with boosted morale.

New signing Ferran Jutgla will be the centre of attention after a successful stint with Club Brugge, having joined the team as a replacement for Jørgen Strand Larsen, who will be facing his former club in this fixture.

Taking into account recent forms and results of both teams, either a draw or a win for RC Celta de Vigo seems to be the possible result of the fixture.