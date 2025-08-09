Oxford United and Portsmouth begin their Championship campaigns on Saturday afternoon when they face off at the Kassam Stadium (15:00 BST).

How to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on through Sky Sports Football+ in the UK.

Wat time is kick off? The Oxford Utd v Portsmouth match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Both sides survived their first season back in the second tier last year, finishing just a point apart in 17th and 16th place respectively, but are among the favourites to drop back into League One this term.

Oxford ended the 2024/25 season on a positive note, losing just once in their final five matches, but inconsistency was a recurring problem.

Gary Rowett’s team managed only two wins from five pre-season outings, though a 3-0 victory over Spanish side Malaga was a standout result.

Addressing last year’s defensive lapses will be key if the U’s are to steer clear of another relegation battle.

Portsmouth arrive in excellent form after an unbeaten pre season, winning five of their six friendlies without conceding a goal.

They also closed out last season strongly, edging Oxford by a single point in the table.

With defensive stability and clinical finishing already evident, Pompey look well prepared to hit the ground running.

Strengthened over the summer and seemingly quick to gel, John Mousinho’s side have shown a knack for edging tight contests, something that could prove decisive against an Oxford team still searching for consistency.

With both clubs eager to start fast, this opening day clash promises to be a cracker.