A mouth watering clash is in store for Lilywhites fans as Premier League club Leeds United and Serie A club AC Milan meet in this friendly encounter to be staged in Dublin.

Here’s the tvwise.co.uk guide to watch the match streaming online this afternoon.

How to watch stream: The match will be available for viewing live on Premier Sports 1 and the official Leeds channel, LUTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Recently promoted back to the top flight after a successful season in the EFL Championship that saw them winning the tournament, Leeds United have also had a solid pre season campaign.

The Whites have been unbeaten so far in the campaign; in a span of four fixtures, the team have won two and drawn two.

The match against Milan will be Leeds’ final game of the pre-season; Daniel Farke’s men will next face Everton in their 2025-26 Premier League season opener.

New signing Lukas Nmecha and star frontman Joel Piroe have both impressed in the pre-season, and Leeds will be heavily dependent on the services of players the likes of them.

Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri, who joined the Rossoneri after a chaotic 2024-25 season that saw them finish eighth on the Serie A charts, miss out on European football, crash out of the UEFA Champions League and the Coppa Italia, and win the Supercoppa Italiana, will definitely be looking to take Milan to the heights it reached in the past.

The recent weeks have proven to be a preparation ground to that end; the Rossoneri have won two and lost just one of the three fixtures that they have played till now.

The loss came at full time against Arsenal, but in the subsequent penalty shootout, Milan prevailed.

The two wins in regular time were achieved against Liverpool and Perth Glory; the latter match saw Milan put 9 goals past the opposition, whilst conceding none.

Eyes will be on the star signings of Luka Modric, Pervis Estupiñán and Samuel Ricci, and the other additions to the squad to make their mark on the biggest stage, and take Milan back to glory.

Recent results and forms of both the teams hint towards either a win for Milan, or a draw.