Queens Park Rangers kick off the 2025/26 Championship season under new manager Julien Stephan on Saturday as they welcome Preston North End to Loftus Road.

Dave James gives his view on how to watch the QPR Preston live game today.

How to watch live: QPR v Preston NE will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+ Football in the UK. Please note this is an afternoon kick off and a subscription is required.

When to watch: The English Championship match between QPR and Preston NE will take place at Loftus Road, QPR on Saturday August 9th, 2025, with a kick off time at 15:00 PM BST.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term, QPR approach the new campaign with cautious optimism.

The appointment of French coach Stéphan, known for his attacking football at Rennes and Strasbourg marks a significant shift in direction.

Though the transfer budget has been modest, with striker Rumarn Burrell arriving from Burton and Keely Adamson signed from Macarthur, the squad has retained its core and added targeted reinforcements.

Stéphan’s side showed glimpses of promise during recent friendlies, picking up wins over Toulouse and Stevenage, though they closed their summer schedule with a narrow loss to Brentford.

With Charlie Kelman sold to Charlton for €3.5 million, the pressure will be on new arrivals to deliver in the final third.

Preston have kept faith in manager Paul Heckingbottom after a turbulent season of their own.

The Lilywhites had a quiet transfer window, spending only €1.5 million on Offia Odeluga and leaning heavily on free transfers and internal development.