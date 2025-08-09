The Championship season kicks off in the Potteries on Saturday as Stoke City welcome Derby County to the bet365 Stadium in a clash between two sides aiming to leave behind disappointing 2024/25 campaigns.

Dave James gives his view on how to watch Stoke Derby on TV today.

How to watch: Stoke City v Derby will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+ Football in the UK. A subscription is required.

When to watch: This afternoon Championship matcht between Stoek City and Derby will take place at The Britannia Stadium on Saturday August 9th, 2025, with a kick off time at 15:00 PM BST.

Stoke, under new boss Mark Robins, are hoping for a fresh start after finishing just two points above the relegation zone last term.

Friendly results have done little to ease concerns, with two defeats and a draw from five matches. While wins over Crewe and Burnley offered glimpses of progress, creativity in attack remains a major issue.

At home, Stoke have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions, and questions remain over their ability to turn possession into goals.

The Rams, who finished just one point behind Stoke in 19th last season, come into the new campaign with renewed optimism under John Eustace.

Their end of season form was stronger, with six wins from their final 11 matches, and that momentum has continued through pre-season with four wins from five games.

With both clubs desperate for a positive start, this all Midlands affair has the feel of an early season litmus test for their promotion credentials.