How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers: The match can be watched on Rangers TV in the UK.

Live radio commentary of Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers You can listen to live commentary through Radio Glasgow or both the official websites of Rangers FC.

When to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers : The match will kick off today, Tuesday 12th August at 18:00BST.

The third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League continues on Tuesday, August 12, as Czech side Viktoria Plzen host Scottish giants Rangers at 19:00 CET in a decisive second leg clash.

Their route to this stage has been anything but smooth, losing the first leg in both previous rounds before mounting away comebacks to progress.

This time,the Czech side face a far greater challenge after a heavy first leg defeat in Glasgow.

Domestically, their form has been mixed, opening the league with a win over Pardubice before dropping points against Jablonec and Slovacko.

Captain Matej Vydra has been their standout performer, scoring four times in six matches.

Rangers arrive with strong European pedigree and the confidence of having knocked out Panathinaikos in the previous round.

Under new manager Russell Martin their continental campaign has been impressive. League form has been less convincing, drawing away to Motherwell and at home against Dundee in their opening matches.

Viktoria have won just one of their last five games, while both of Rangers’ away matches this season have ended 1-1.

With a significant deficit to overturn, Viktoria will need something special to keep their Champions League dream alive.