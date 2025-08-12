Northampton vs Southampton live streaming: The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Football+ tv channel in the UK.

Radio Commentary of Northampton v Southampton: You can listen to live commentary through Radio Northampton or both the official websites of Southampton and Northampton FC.

When to watch Northampton v Southampton : The match will kick off today, Tuesday 12th August at 19:45BST.

League One side Northampton Town welcome Championship outfit Southampton to Sixfields Stadium on Tuesday, August 12, for a first round EFL Cup tie kicking off at 20:45 CET.

Northampton endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, finishing 19th in League One and narrowly avoiding relegation.

You can watch Northampton Southampton live in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Their new league season has also started slowly, with a 3-1 defeat on the opening weekend followed by a goalless draw.

Last year’s EFL Cup brought little joy for the Cobblers, as they exited in the first round.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last term, have begun life in the Championship with a 2-1 win over Wrexham.

The Saints are aiming for an immediate return to the top flight and will also look to replicate last season’s strong EFL Cup run, when they reached the quarter finals before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Recent form favours the visitors.

Northampton have won just one of their last five matches, while Southampton have lost only once in the same period, scoring in each of their last eight outings.

History is firmly on Southampton’s side as well.

If we look back over recent seasons the clubs have met four times, with the Saints winning every encounter, all of which produced at least two goals.

Northampton will need to defy both form and precedent if they are to cause an upset tonigth and progress to the next round.