Bromley face one of the toughest challenges in their history on Tuesday night as they welcome Championship promotion favourites Ipswich Town to Hayes Lane in the first round of the EFL Cup.

How to watch Bromley v Ipswich Town, TV channel and live stream

Bromley v Ipswich will be streamed live online via Sports Sports Football+ channel, although a subscription will be required to access the feed. You can also live stream using the Sky Sports Go app.

Bromley v Ipswich Town kick-off time, date and venue

Bromley v Ipswich will kick off at 7.45PM on Tuesdasy 12th August at Hayes Stadium, the home of Bromley FC.

Bromley v Ipswich Preview

League Two side Bromley head into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Barnet, but their overall form has been patchy, with just two victories in their last six matches.

Ipswich arrive as one of the Championship’s most feared attacking sides, having scored 92 goals last season and added 15 more in just four pre-season matches.

Kieran McKenna’s side grabbed a 1-1 draw at Birmingham with a stoppage time equaliser.