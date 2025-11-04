Czech outfit Slavia Prague and Premier League club Arsenal will lock horns against each other at the premier competition of European football, the UEFA Champions League.

Where to watch: The match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Sport.

When to watch: The fixture is set to kick off at 5:45 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.

You can also go live in play with Bet365:

Watch Arsenal v Slavia Prague LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Arsenal look to maintain their tremendous form in all competitions and maintain their winning streak in the Champions League as they take on Czech outfit Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Mikel Arteta will already be dreaming of a season that does not see the Gunners squander a healthy start, with the London outfit sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League points table, while also maintaining a perfect record in the Champions League.

The Gunners’ last outing in the premier European competition resulted in a 4-0 humiliation of Spanish side Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres. In addition to that, Arsenal also registered a win in their last Premier League match against Burnley, their ninth on the trot.

Slavia Prague, however, have not been as brilliant as the London outfit, with Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side yet to register a win in the league phase of the current Champions League. The Czech side have recorded two draws and one defeat so far in the competition. The defeat against Inter Milan, however, is their only defeat of the ongoing season in all competitions.

The defensive record of Slavia Prague has been top-notch, akin to that of Arsenal. The Czech side have recorded clean sheets in all of their last five fixtures in all competitions. However, against Arsenal, Trpisovsky’s men will look to up the ante of their attacking game as well.