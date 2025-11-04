Coventry City will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they host Sheffield United at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night, with kick-off live on Sky Sports Football+ at 7.45pm.

The Sky Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday, losing 3-2 away to Wrexham, ending a 13-match unbeaten run and bringing to a close the final undefeated record in the entire Football League.

Despite that setback, Frank Lampard’s men remain top of the Championship table, three points clear of their nearest challengers.

Coventry have been the standout attacking force in the division, scoring an incredible 36 goals, 14 more than any other side. Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante continues to shine, leading the scoring charts with nine goals so far.

At home, Coventry have been almost untouchable. They have won their last three matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena, conceding just once across those fixtures while averaging nearly three goals per game. Lampard’s side look well-balanced and confident, showing both defensive solidity and a ruthless edge in front of goal.

Sheffield United arrive in starkly different circumstances. The Blades have lost quite a few matches in recent weeks and sit three points below the relegation line, with five defeats in eight since Chris Wilder returned to the dugout in mid-September.

Their struggles have been particularly evident away from home, losing two of their last three on the road while scoring just once in those defeats.

Overall, Sheffield United’s form leaves plenty of concern. They have picked up only two wins from their last six matches and scored an average of just 1.33 goals per game during that spell. After 13 league fixtures, they sit 22nd in the table with 10 goals scored and 23 conceded, producing a goal difference of -13.

Recent history doesn’t favour the visitors either. Coventry have won three of their last five home games against Sheffield United, drawing one and losing only once. Two of those victories came by margins of two goals or more, further highlighting their dominance in this fixture.

With the league leaders flying high and the visitors struggling for form, this looks like another uphill battle for Wilder’s men. Coventry’s attacking firepower and home record suggest they are well placed to return to winning ways and extend their lead at the top of the Championship.