How to watch Leicester City v Middlesbrough on TV tonight, with live stream news, tv channel information and ways to watch the game online.

How to watch Leicester v Middlesbrough live streaming

Leicester City return to Championship action on Tuesday night looking to end a worrying run of form when they host Middlesbrough at the King Power Stadium. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football+, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The pressure is mounting on Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes, with many fans calling for change after three straight defeats and a four game winless streak. The Foxes have managed just one victory in their last nine league fixtures, collecting only eight points from a possible 27, and their home record has been equally underwhelming with only two wins from six attempts in the league this season.

Leicester currently sit 14th in the table after 13 games, with a record of four wins, five draws and four defeats. Their goal difference of +1 highlights how tight their matches have been, but scoring remains a concern.

The Foxes have averaged just over a goal per game this season and have failed to win any of their last three home matches, scoring less than one goal per outing during that run.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession, averaging nearly 58% across their last six matches Leicester have struggled to turn control into clear chances, managing fewer than four shots on target per match.

Their record against Middlesbrough at home also offers little encouragement, having failed to win either of their last two meetings at the King Power.

Middlesbrough arrive in the East Midlands in far stronger form, sitting second in the Championship table. Rob Edwards’ side suffered only their second defeat of the season with a 3-0 loss to Watford at the weekend, but they still hold a one-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

Boro’s strength has come from their defensive discipline, conceding fewer than a goal per game on average this season while scoring just over one per match. Their away form has been mixed with two wins, two draws and two defeats in their last six, yet they remain unbeaten in 83% of their last 12 fixtures in all competitions.

Edwards dismissed speculation linking him with the vacant Wolves job earlier this week, insisting his full focus is on keeping Middlesbrough’s promotion push on track.

With Leicester desperate to end their slump and Middlesbrough determined to bounce back from their weekend setback, this could be a tense and evenly matched contest.

The Foxes will need to rediscover their cutting edge if they are to stop the rot and ease the growing pressure at the King Power.