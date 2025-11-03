Watch live football on tv, including the Monday night Sunderland v Everton live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable, and as they prepare to host David Moyes’ Everton on Monday night with the game kicko ff at 8PM and broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event channel.

The Black Cats come into the game on the back of a stunning 2-1 win away at Chelsea, a result that underlined just how far they have come since their promotion last spring.

Since that dramatic play off final victory over Sheffield United in May, Sunderland have carried their momentum into the top flight with confidence and style.

After nine matches, they sit seventh in the table with 17 points, and a win on Monday would see them climb as high as second. Few would have predicted such a start, but under Regis Le Bris, Sunderland have looked fearless and organised in equal measure.

The hosts have won three of their last four league games, including impressive home victories against West Ham, Brentford, and Wolves. Their intensity, attacking flair, and never-say-die attitude were on full display at Stamford Bridge last week, where a late winner stunned Chelsea and sent their travelling supporters wild.

All eyes will be on David Moyes as he returns to the Stadium of Light, the scene of one of the most difficult chapters of his managerial career.

Moyes oversaw Sunderland’s relegation in 2016/17, and the memories of that season will not be fond ones for the Everton boss. His current side have struggled on the road this campaign, losing three of their four away games, and they head north short on confidence after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last time out.

Everton’s inconsistency has been a real issue. While they have shown flashes of quality at Goodison Park, their away form remains a major concern. With Sunderland flying high and the home crowd creating a cauldron-like atmosphere under the lights, Monday’s match has all the ingredients for another tough evening for the Toffees.

Regis Le Bris knows his team have surprised many with their early season form, but he will be keen to ensure that belief continues to grow rather than fade.

If the Black Cats can maintain their current level, they could very well cement their place as the Premier League’s dark horses this season. Another victory on Monday night would not only give them 20 points from their first ten matches but also send a clear message that Sunderland are here to stay.