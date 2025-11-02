Sunday’s match, live on Sky Sports Main Event from the kick off time of 14:00, could prove another tough watch for the home fans.

West Ham United’s season is quickly turning into a nightmare, and as I look ahead to their clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, it’s hard to see where the next bit of good news might come from.

Watch West Ham Utd v Newcastle LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Hammers have managed just one win so far, away to Nottingham Forest, and since then they’ve collected only a single point from a possible 18. Sitting 19th in the Premier League table with four points from nine games, relegation already feels like a genuine threat.

The arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo was supposed to inject fresh energy and direction, but so far, it has done little to change the trajectory. Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Elland Road made it seven losses from nine league games, and with 12 of their 20 goals conceded coming at home, the London Stadium has become anything but a fortress.

The fans are growing restless, and it’s easy to understand why performances have been flat, the defence looks shaky, and confidence seems to have completely drained from the side.

Nuno’s appointment followed the dismissal of Graham Potter, yet the same problems persist.

West Ham have taken just one point from their last six matches, and the lack of cohesion both in attack and defence is alarming. I really fear for the Hammers this season, especially with the newly promoted clubs, particularly Sunderland showing they are more than capable of competing at this level.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier this weekend, with Newcastle United arriving in excellent form. Eddie Howe’s men come into this fixture having won five of their last six in all competitions, including an impressive Carabao Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. They look sharp, confident, and full of goals.

Newcastle have scored two or more goals in each of their last five victories, and with West Ham conceding twice in all four of their home matches this season, that trend looks likely to continue. The contrast between the two sides couldn’t be starker one brimming with belief, the other desperate for answers.

Unless West Ham produce something special, it’s hard to see anything other than Newcastle leaving London with all three points — and perhaps more boos echoing around the London Stadium by full-time.