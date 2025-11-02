Watch live football on tv, including the Scottish Cup Celtic v Rangers live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

The Old Firm rivalry returns to centre stage this Sunday as Rangers and Celtic meet in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup at Hampden Park, with kick-off at 14:00 BST, live on Premier Sports 1.

Watch Celtic vs Rangers LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

It has been a chaotic few weeks for both clubs, and the build up to this clash has been nothing short of extraordinary. Rangers’ new manager Danny Rohl has barely had time to settle since taking the reins.

The German endured a difficult start with a 3-0 defeat away to Brann in the Europa League, but he has since steadied the ship with back-to-back Premiership victories over Kilmarnock and Hibs.

Rohl’s arrival came after the dismissal of Russell Martin, who was sacked just 17 games into the season. The board acted swiftly, and now Rohl faces his biggest test yet in a fixture that defines Glasgow football.

Three straight wins would do wonders for the mood around Ibrox and go some way to winning over the supporters.

Celtic, meanwhile, have their own turmoil to navigate. Brendan Rodgers shocked Scottish football earlier this week by resigning as manager following a poor run of results, leaving the Hoops trailing Hearts by eight points in the Premiership. In a remarkable twist, Martin O’Neill has returned as interim boss more than 20 years after his first spell in charge at Parkhead.

O’Neill’s task is simple but daunting, reignite Celtic’s season and restore belief in a squad short on confidence. The Hoops head to Hampden still without a permanent manager and with plenty of questions hanging over their future direction.

When these two sides met at Ibrox in August, the game ended goalless and offered little in terms of entertainment. With both clubs still finding their feet under new leadership, predicting a clear winner this time around feels impossible.

Both Rangers and Celtic picked up midweek wins in the league, but neither has looked entirely convincing. What is certain, though, is that this semi-final carries huge significance for both, not just for a place in the final, but for the psychological lift that victory in an Old Firm match always brings.

Last year’s final between the two went to extra-time and penalties, and given the uncertainty surrounding both camps, this encounter could well follow a similar path. Whatever happens, it promises to be another dramatic chapter in one of football’s fiercest rivalries.