Its Liverpool vs Aston Villa with a kick off time of 8PM tonight as The Reds desperately search for a Premier League win after more than a month without success.



It’s been a turbulent spell for the Reds, who have now lost four consecutive league matches, crashed out of the EFL Cup, and suffered a Champions League defeat to Galatasaray. For the first time since his arrival, manager Arne Slot is feeling the pressure.

Just a few months ago, Liverpool were celebrating a Premier League title and Slot looked untouchable. Now, the mood around the club is far less forgiving. Having lost only four of his first forty three league games, the Dutchman has now seen his team fall to four straight defeats.

They haven’t lost five in a row in the Premier League since 1953, a statistic no one at Anfield wants to see repeated.

It briefly looked like Liverpool had turned a corner with a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, but that was followed by a 3-2 defeat at Brentford and a humbling 3-0 EFL Cup loss to Crystal Palace at home. Confidence has clearly taken a hit, and Slot knows the pressure will only intensify if his side stumbles again on Saturday.

The one glimmer of hope for Liverpool is their recent record against Aston Villa. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings at Anfield, winning six of them, and history suggests this could be the fixture to steady the ship.

Another encouraging sign for the neutral is that nine of Liverpool’s last ten matches in all competitions have featured at least three goals, so entertainment is almost guaranteed.

Aston Villa, though, are no pushovers. Unai Emery’s side have shaken off a slow start to the season and look back to their best.

Their five game winning streak came to an end with a shock Europa League defeat to Go Ahead Eagles, but they responded in perfect fashion with a statement victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Villa’s attacking threat is undeniable, and with four of their last five matches seeing both teams score, they’ll fancy their chances of finding the net again. However, their record at Anfield is poor with just one win in their last thirty league visits and that will weigh heavily on them heading into this clash.

There’s a sense that this is a must win for Liverpool. Anfield will be tense, possibly even hostile, if the hosts fall behind early, but I think Slot’s men might just find a way to dig themselves out of trouble. It might not be pretty, and it could be nervy, but I’m backing Liverpool to get back to winning ways and finally end their miserable run.