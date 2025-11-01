Watch live football on tv, including Burnley vs Arsenal live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to extend their four point cushion at the top of the table against a Burnley side beginning to show signs of life.

Where to watch Burnley vs Arsenal

The Gunners have been relentless in recent weeks, and with confidence sky high, this trip to Lancashire offers another opportunity to strengthen their title credentials.

Arsenal come into the game fresh off an EFL Cup win over Brighton in midweek, a performance that showed both their depth and momentum.

Mikel Arteta made several changes, yet his side still looked sharp and in control, a sign of a squad firing on all cylinders. With eight consecutive victories in all competitions, Arsenal look every bit the title favourites many expected them to be.

Burnley, meanwhile, have experienced a small upturn in form, securing back-to-back league wins for the first time since April 2022.

Scott Parker’s men picked up crucial victories over Wolves and Leeds to climb out of the relegation zone, and those results have injected much-needed belief into the squad. However, hosting the Premier League’s top side presents an entirely different challenge.

The Clarets’ defensive issues have been well-documented, and facing an Arsenal attack full of pace and precision will test them to their limits.

Burnley haven’t beaten one of the traditional top six since 2022 and have failed to score more than once in any of their last eighteen league meetings with the Gunners, a statistic that underlines the size of the task ahead.

For Arsenal, this match represents another step towards ending their two-decade wait for a Premier League title. Arteta’s side have been solid on the road, losing just once in their last eight away games, and remain unbeaten in their last nine visits to Turf Moor.

With the Premier League’s chasing pack dropping points regularly, Arsenal have a real chance to tighten their grip on top spot.

Everything points to an away win, though Burnley’s recent confidence suggests they won’t roll over easily. It might not be a high-scoring affair, but if Arsenal maintain their current rhythm, they should leave Lancashire with another vital three points and their title charge very much intact.