Nottingham Forest v Manchester Utd kicks off at 3.00pm on Saturday and will be not be broadcast in the UK due to 3pm blackout restrictions.



Manchester United look to continue their climb up the Premier League table with a trip to struggling Nottingham Forest.

After a shaky start that saw them collect just five points from their first six games, United have found form at last, stringing together three consecutive wins that have propelled them back into the top-four conversation.

Ruben Amorim’s side now sit sixth in the standings, six points off leaders Arsenal, and a victory here would pile more pressure on the teams above them. The momentum seems to be building nicely after a strong 4-2 win over Brighton last weekend and that impressive triumph at Anfield before it.

For all the early season criticism, Amorim appears to be getting his message across, and this feels like a United side finally heading in the right direction.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are still searching for stability. They’ve already had three managers this season, with Sean Dyche now in charge after replacing Nuno Espírito Santo earlier this month.

Dyche made an encouraging start with a 2-0 Europa League victory over Porto in his first game, but a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the league quickly brought the focus back to domestic struggles. Forest have been winless in the Premier League since the opening weekend and find themselves in the bottom three.

Home form has been a major concern for the Tricky Trees. They’ve only managed two wins at the City Ground since beating United back in April, which was also the last time they claimed consecutive victories in any competition. The fans will be hoping for a spark this weekend to break that pattern.

Interestingly, Forest have won the last three Premier League meetings between these sides, something they haven’t managed since 1910. That historical quirk adds an extra edge to this fixture, but United will arrive confident of ending that run.

With confidence growing, attacking players finding rhythm, and defensive stability improving, United’s recent performances have suggested real progress. Forest will fight hard to give Dyche a first league win, but on current form, it’s difficult to look past another Manchester United victory as their resurgence continues.