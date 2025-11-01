How to watch Brighton v Leeds live streaming, including TV channel details, radio commentary and kick off time.

As Brighton prepare to host Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, I can’t help but feel this is a crucial moment for the Seagulls to rediscover their rhythm.

After two consecutive defeats in all competitions, Brighton will be eager to respond in front of their home fans.

Wednesday’s EFL Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal was a setback, coming just days after the 4-2 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Those results have halted Brighton’s early momentum, but before that, they had enjoyed a five match unbeaten run that showcased the potential still within this squad.

It has been an up and down start to the Premier League campaign, with Brighton sitting on three wins, three draws, and three defeats.

The 4-2 loss to Manchester United exposed a few defensive frailties, particularly in the first half where the Seagulls have struggled this season, conceding eight goals before half time and scoring only three. However, the team’s resilience cannot be ignored. They have recovered seven points from losing positions, a joint-high in the league, which says plenty about their fighting spirit.

Returning to the Amex will be a welcome boost. Brighton remain unbeaten in their last eight home league games, winning four and drawing four. That includes impressive victories over Newcastle United and Manchester City, along with battling draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

Leeds, on the other hand, arrive in improved spirits after a 2-1 win over West Ham last Friday. That result lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone and provided Daniel Farke’s side with a much-needed confidence boost. However, consistency remains their biggest challenge. Leeds have failed to follow up any of their last six Premier League wins with another victory, and their away form paints a worrying picture.

Farke’s men have lost eight of their last nine league games on the road, conceding an average of 2.66 goals per match.

Their record at the Amex is equally grim, with no wins in nine visits and not a single goal scored in their last seven trips to Brighton.

Brighton will know this is an opportunity to bounce back.

Leeds’ struggles away from home, combined with the Seagulls’ strong record on the south coast, suggest that the hosts should have enough to return to winning ways. It might not come easily, but with the home crowd behind them and a point to prove, this could be the perfect fixture for Brighton to steady the ship.