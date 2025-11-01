Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester vs Blackburn in the Championship, including TV details, radio coverage, and kick off time, writes Dave James.

Leicester come into this lunchtime fixture sitting tenth in the Championship table with four wins, five draws, and three defeats from their opening twelve matches.

The Foxes will be looking for all three points today.

When is Leicester v Blackburn Rovers?

Leicester City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this Saturday, November 1, 2025, with kick off at 12:30PM at the King Power Stadium.

What TV channel is Leicester v Blackburn on?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning shortly before kick off. Fans can also tune in via radio or follow updates online throughout the afternoon.

How to live stream Leicester v Blackburn online

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game live through the Sky Go app on compatible devices including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Non Sky customers can also watch via NOW with a Day Membership for £14.99 or a Month Membership for £34.99.

The Foxes have struggled to turn draws into victories this season, and their last outing ended in a narrow 1-0 loss away to Millwall.

At home, they have picked up two wins and three draws from five games, and will be hoping to rediscover some cutting edge in front of goal.

Key players such as Jannik Vestergaard and Issahaku Fatawu have been ever-present in recent weeks, while Jordan James has impressed with consistent performances across Leicester’s last five matches.

Despite solid defensive numbers, the lack of clinical finishing has cost them valuable points, leaving them short of their pre season expectations following relegation from the Premier League.

Blackburn, meanwhile, travel to Leicester in 21st place, having endured a tough start to the campaign.

Rovers have managed three wins, one draw, and seven defeats from eleven matches, though their recent 2-1 victory over Southampton provided a much-needed boost after a five game winless run. Away from home, they have shown promise, claiming victories at both Watford and Hull City earlier in the season.

Sean McLoughlin, Lewis Miller, and Scott Wharton have been standout performers for Blackburn recently, and the team will look to build on their improved form under growing pressure near the bottom of the table.

Leicester will be expected to dominate possession at home, but Rovers have proven capable of causing problems on the counter attack. The Foxes’ recent home draws against Portsmouth, Wrexham, and Coventry suggest another tight contest could be in store.

Historically, there has been little to separate these two sides. In their last five Championship meetings, Leicester and Blackburn have each claimed two wins apiece, with one draw.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024, when Blackburn ran out 2-0 winners. With both teams needing points for very different reasons, this weekend’s encounter promises to be another closely fought affair.