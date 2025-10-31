I’m heading to the Racecourse Ground on Friday night as high flying Coventry City take on Wrexham in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Championship weekend.

Where to Watch: The Wrexham Coventry match will be streaming online via Sky Sports Football, with a kick off timeo 8.00PM. You can also use the Sky GO app on mobile devices.

Watch Wrexham v Coventry in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Coventry are top of the table and arrive in Wales looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season, while Wrexham will be desperate to bounce back after a disappointing midweek defeat.

Wrexham’s recent league form has been steady, with just one defeat in their last six matches, but Tuesday night’s EFL Cup exit to Welsh rivals Cardiff City was a bitter blow.

Despite being a division above Cardiff, Phil Parkinson’s side were second best throughout and missed out on a place in the quarter-finals. The home fans made their feelings clear at full-time, and the players will be eager to respond with a stronger performance.

That will be no easy task against the current league leaders. Frank Lampard has transformed Coventry into one of the most exciting sides in the division, unbeaten after twelve rounds of fixtures and full of confidence following a 3-1 win over Watford last time out. The Sky Blues’ attacking football has been a joy to watch, and with 34 goals already this season, they are averaging nearly three per game.

Lampard’s men look fresh, sharp, and motivated as they continue their push for a long awaited return to the Premier League. Their firepower should make the difference against a Wrexham side who might still be feeling the physical toll of their cup defeat earlier in the week.

That said, I don’t expect Wrexham to go quietly. They’ve scored freely this season, with only four Championship teams finding the net more often, and their home crowd will demand a reaction. A goal or two for the hosts seems likely, even if it comes in defeat.

Coventry, though, look like a side on a mission. If their current form is anything to go by, they should have enough quality to take all three points and strengthen their grip on top spot heading into November.