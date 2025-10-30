Pisa will be desperate to claim their first Serie A win of the season when they welcome Lazio to the Arena Garibaldi on Thursday night, with kick-off at 7.45pm UK time.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and streamed via Discovery+ in the UK.

It’s been a tough start to life back in the Italian top flight for Pisa, who are still searching for their first victory after eight matches.

Alberto Gilardino’s side came agonisingly close last weekend, leading AC Milan until the final moments before conceding late to draw 2-2. Despite the frustration, that result was encouraging it showed that Pisa can compete with some of the best in Serie A, and it also ended a four game run without scoring.

Pisa’s main issue this season has been finding the net, particularly at home. They’ve yet to score at the Arena Garibaldi this campaign, although they’ve at least been difficult to beat on their own patch, drawing two and losing two while conceding just twice.

Their defensive organisation has been solid, but a lack of cutting edge in attack continues to hold them back.

Juan Cuadrado’s impact off the bench against Milan could earn him a start here, as Gilardino searches for a spark in the final third. Calvin Stengs, Tomás Esteves, and Mateus Lusuardi remain sidelined through injury, limiting Pisa’s attacking options. Still, the home crowd will be hoping that this is the night their team finally breaks their long winless streak in Serie A.

Lazio arrive in Pisa sitting mid-table after a mixed start to the season. Maurizio Sarri’s side have struggled for consistency, winning just two of their last six league games and collecting 11 points from a possible 24. They’ve also found life tough away from home, winning only once in their last five away fixtures, and their struggles against newly promoted sides in recent years suggest they can’t afford to take this one lightly.

Lazio’s biggest issue has been their inability to turn possession into goals. They’ve been steady defensively but not clinical enough in attack, and that has seen them drop points in matches they should have won. Sarri will expect more from his forwards here, especially against a Pisa team that has yet to taste victory this season.

These two clubs haven’t faced each other in over three decades, with the last meeting coming in 1991 when Lazio ran out 1-0 winners. Both managers have poor personal records in this fixture ,Gilardino has lost his last three games against Lazio without scoring, while Sarri has been beaten twice in his previous encounters with Pisa, albeit more than twenty years ago.

Pisa’s fans will be dreaming of a long awaited first win back in Serie A, and their recent performances suggest they’re edging closer. Lazio, though, possess the quality and experience to find a way through even when not at their best. I can see Pisa getting on the scoresheet, but Sarri’s side might just have too much quality in the closing stages to edge this one.