Golden Globe winning and Academy Award and Emmy nominated actress Taraji P. Henson has signed a multiyear first-look deal with FOX Entertainment Studios through her production company, TPH Entertainment.

The agreement marks Henson’s return to FOX, the network where she rose to prominence as Cookie Lyon in the hit series Empire. Under the new partnership, Henson will serve as executive producer and creative lead for both scripted and unscripted projects across comedy, drama, and reality formats.

Henson will collaborate closely with Jamila Jordan-Theus, Head of Development and Production at TPH Entertainment, as they develop a slate of original programming designed to highlight diverse voices and bold storytelling.

“Taraji brings tremendous vision, commitment and creative fearlessness to every project, making her a truly inspiring partner,” said FOX Entertainment Studios executives Hannah Pillemer, Head of Scripted, and Allison Wallach, Head of Unscripted. “Together with TPH Entertainment, we’re excited to empower new voices and create content that entertains and connects with audiences everywhere.”

In a joint statement, Henson and Jordan-Theus said, “We are thrilled to work in partnership with Fernando Szew and the FOX Entertainment Studios team as we continue to produce thoughtful and bold stories alongside authentic voices. TPH stands on the pillars of community, and we’re eager to deliver compelling creative to audiences across the globe.”

Henson’s impact in film, television, and culture continues to grow. Known for acclaimed performances in Hidden Figures, The Color Purple, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, she has also earned a Tony Award nomination as a producer for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Straw and Peacock’s record-breaking Fight Night, and made her Broadway debut alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.