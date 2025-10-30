A current Premier League manager has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool if the Dutchman is sacked.

Liverpool’s nightmare run of form continued on Wednesday night with a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, marking their sixth loss in seven matches. Ismaila Sarr scored twice in the first half for the visitors before Yeremy Pino added a late third to seal another damaging result for the Reds.

The evening went from bad to worse when 18 year old Amara Nallo was shown a red card just 11 minutes after coming on as a substitute. Slot’s side, heavily rotated from the team that lost 3-2 to Brentford in the Premier League, struggled to find any rhythm, with the manager making ten changes to rest key players ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Slot defended his team selection after the match, citing the congested schedule as justification. However, the performance has only intensified scrutiny of the Liverpool boss, whose side have looked out of ideas in recent weeks.

While Fenway Sports Group are not known for making rash managerial changes having sacked only three managers since taking control in 2010, speculation is growing that patience could be wearing thin.

Slot guided Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, but recent results have prompted discussions about possible successors should the situation worsen.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has become the 3/1 favourite with bookmakers to take over at Anfield. The Austrian has beaten Liverpool three times this season in the Community Shield, the Premier League, and now the Carabao Cup earning widespread admiration for the way he has transformed Palace since taking charge.

Glasner’s growing reputation has already caught the eye of other top clubs. He was reportedly on Manchester United’s shortlist earlier this year before their resurgence under Ruben Amorim.

His track record, including leading Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory and Palace to an FA Cup triumph, makes him one of Europe’s most in-demand managers.

Another name being mentioned in connection with the Liverpool job is Zinedine Zidane.

The French legend remains out of work after leaving Real Madrid in 2021 and is widely regarded as one of the most successful managers of his generation. During his time in charge at the Bernabéu, Zidane won two La Liga titles and an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League trophies, earning a reputation for both tactical intelligence and man management excellence.

Zidane has previously spoken about his admiration for Anfield, describing it as the best stadium he ever played in.

At 53, he could be tempted by the challenge of reviving Liverpool and restoring them to European dominance.

For now, Slot retains the backing of Liverpool’s ownership, but with the Reds’ season faltering and Glasner’s Palace continuing to impress, the pressure on the Dutchman is mounting with every passing game.