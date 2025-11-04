French giants Paris Saint-Germain and German heavyweights Bayern Munich will clash against each other at the home of the Les Parisiens, Parc des Princes.

Where to watch: The match will be streamed live on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

When to watch: The kick-off time of the fixture is set at 8:00 pm GMT.

Watch PSG v Bayern Munich LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Both the giants of European football will enter the Parc des Princes looking to stamp their authority on a game that will witness the top two of the current Champions League league phase lock horns against each other.

With star players Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha back with the squad after injury scares in the early part of the campaign, PSG will be more confident of maintaining their perfect record and top position in the UEFA Champions League than ever before. This brilliant start to the season comes after a tremendous 2024-25 campaign that saw them lift the Cup for the first time in their history.

Les Parisiens, in their last outing of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, hammered the Bundesliga side 7-2, and their last league win against Nice in the Ligue 1 means that Luis Enrique’s men remain top of the table in both the French first division and the European top flight.

The German side have also been in red-hot form recently; Bayern Munich have registered victories in all of the fixtures that they have participated in in this season. The attacking trio of Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz have helped the Bavarians score a staggering 54 goals in all competitions already.

Vincent Kompany’s men managed to thrash Club Brugge 4-0 in their last outing in the UEFA Champions League. This result paved the way for further onslaughts, including a 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, a 4-1 win against F.C. Koln, and a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

This string of victories means that Bayern sit at the top of the Bundesliga table with a comfortable points difference, and are second only to the defending champions in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Current forms and recent results of both teams point to a very entertaining contest that could go either way. A high-scoring draw is highly probable.