Premier League giants Liverpool and La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid are set to engage in a UEFA Champions League encounter at the home of the Reds, Anfield Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on UK television. It will be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Arne Slot’s men have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over fellow English side Aston Villa, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch. This victory meant that the reigning English champions have one just two of their last eight fixtures in all competitions, a record dismal for a club of Liverpool’s stature.

On the European front, however, the Reds have been in somewhat better form. In their last three Champions League fixtures, Liverpool have managed two victories, one each against Eintracht Frankfurt and Atletico Madrid, and have suffered a loss which came against Turkish side Galatasaray.

The win against the Spanish side was Liverpool’s 15th straight home win in the preliminary stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid have been in tremendous form in the ongoing season, winning 13 out of their 14 fixtures so far, their most recent being a 4-0 ousting of fellow Spanish side Valencia.

A victory in the El Clasico before that, and a victory over Serie A outfit Juventus in their last Champions League game means that Los Blancos sit comfortably at the top spot on the La Liga points table, and on a comfortable position on the Champions League league phase table, having collected all possible points from their three fixtures so far.

The record of Los Blancos against English clubs, however, will be a matter of concern for fans of the Spanish side. Xabi Alonso’s men have managed to win just two out of their last nine matches against English clubs, a disheartening record that will surely provide some ray of hope to the winning aspirations of the Reds.

Current forms and recent results, however, hint towards a victory for Real Madrid. The match does promise to be closely contested affair.