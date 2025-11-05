The BBC’s hit travel competition Celebrity Race Across the World is back for its third series, with a brand new 5,900km route taking four celebrity duos across Central America from Isla Mujeres in Mexico to La Guajira, Colombia.

What time is it on?

Celebrity Race Across the World Series 3 airs weekly on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the first episode launching on Thursday at 8PM.

Each one hour instalment follows the celebrity pairs as they plan routes, manage limited funds, and face the unpredictable realities of long distance travel all without phones, flights, or luxury comforts.

This season’s line up features an exciting mix of stars from television, radio, and music, each joined by a close family member or partner, promising emotional moments as well as fierce competition. The contestants include:

What is the Cast?

Anita Rani (broadcaster and writer) with her dad, Bal

Dylan Llewellyn (actor, Derry Girls) with his mum, Jackie

Tyler West (DJ and presenter) with partner Molly Rainford (actor and singer)

Roman Kemp (broadcaster) with his sister Harleymoon Kemp (singer-songwriter)

Speaking ahead of the show, Molly told the BBC: “It was a no brainer to do it together, we’re so comfortable with each other and already live together, so we know we can handle anything.”

However, as with every series, the standings could shift dramatically once the race begins and the pressure of navigating new countries and tight budgets takes its toll.