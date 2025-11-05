Premier League side Chelsea will take on Azerbaijani club Qarabag FK in a league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports and live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The Champions League match between Qarabag FK and Chelsea will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

The Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku will play centre stage to a UEFA Champions League encounter between Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK and visiting Premier League side Chelsea, as the latter look to win their third Champions League game in a row.

Qarabag have shown a solid performance in this ongoing league phase of the UEFA Champions League, having registered victories in two out of their three fixtures, and scoring even in the one they lost against Athletic Club Bilbao. However, Gurban Gurbanov will be wary of his team’s dismal record against English opponents; the Horsemen have lost each of their last seven encounters against teams from that nation.

Having registered victories over European powerhouses Copenhagen and Ajax, Qarabag FK will be hopeful about putting up a stellar performance against Chelsea, while also maintaining their scoring streak.

Enzo Maresca’s men have a similar record as that of Qarabag in these opening stages of the competition: two wins and a loss, which they incurred in their first UCL game of the season against Bayern Munich. However, the Blues managed to leave the 3-1 loss behind at the Alliance Arena as they went on to win their next two fixtures against Benfica and Ajax.

A win for Chelsea will mean that the West London club could potentially move into the top eight of the league charts, given that the results of other matches are favourable to Chelsea. Their recent result against Ajax, a 5-1 thrashing of the Dutch team, and a 1-0 win over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, will surely act as a morale booster. Fans will be hopeful about their team’s performance given that Chelsea have always had a good record while playing at Baku.

Taking into consideration current forms and recent results, a win for Chelsea, or a draw seems to be the probable result coming out of the fixture.