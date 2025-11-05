Belgian side Club Brugge KV and Spanish giants FC Barcelona will take on each other in a league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season.

Where to watch: The match will be televised live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 4.

When to watch: The match between Club Brugge and FC Barcelona will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT.

Gaffer Nick Hayden’s men will be entering the fixture against FC Barcelona with uplifted spirits after a 2-1 win over Dender that left them second on the Belgian Pro League charts. This win means that Club Brugge have now won in each of their last three fixtures in all competitions, and will be looking to take this winning momentum into their UCL campaign as well.

After a solid start to their European campaign with a 4-1 victory against Monaco, Blau-Zwart suffered a slump in form and lost consecutive fixtures to Atalanta BC and Bayern Munich, leaving them on 20th position on the league phase table. The Belgian side will certainly be entering the match against the Catalonians with a desire to overcome this European losing streak.

Hansi Flick and his side have had a mixed start to both their La Liga and UCL campaigns, made nonetheless worse by their injury scares. Defeats in the league to Real Madrid and in the UCL to PSG mean that the Catalonian outfit are not in a position as strong as they were last season. The team will, however, be entering the match against Copenhagen with somewhat uplifted spirits after their last UCL outing against Olympiacos turned into a 6-1 thrashing of the Greek side.

Entering the match on the back of a regained second spot on the La Liga charts after a 3-1 win against Elche, Barcelona will be looking to keep the momentum alive before important matches in the league against Celta Vigo and in the UCL against Premier League side Chelsea.

Looking at current forms and recent results registered by both clubs, a win for the Spanish giants seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture.