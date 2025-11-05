Premier League side Newcastle United and La Liga outfit Athletic Club will be facing off against each other in a Champions League fixture at St. James’ Park.

Where to watch: The match between Newcastle United and Athletic Club will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

When to watch: The match between Newcastle United and Athletic Club will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, 5 November 2025.

Newcastle United and Athletic Club will lock horns at St. James’ Park in an encounter that will form part of the league phase of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season.

After a fulfilling 2025-26 season that saw them lift their first domestic trophy in 70 years, Newcastle United have not had the same stellar form this season, and are currently stranded at 13th position on the domestic league charts.

Morale for the Magpies will be somewhat downtrodden after a shock 3-1 loss to out of form West Ham United.

However, on the European front, Eddie Howe’s men have been somewhat better, registering two wins in a row after a loss in their opening fixture against reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona. These wins over Union SG and Benfica mean that Newcastle have now avoided defeat in 29 out of their last 33 games at St. James’ Park, proving the stadium’s role as a fortress for the Magpies.

After a strong start to the season that saw them win in their opening three fixtures of the season, Ernesto Valverde’s men have suffered a slump in form, evidenced by their mere two victories in their last 11 matches in all competitions. Their most recent victory came in their last UCL outing against Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK, before losing two on the trot to Getafe and Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The win against Qarabag was a much-needed one for uplifting the spirits of the Basque outfit after consecutive European losses to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, and helped them move to 21st position on the league phase table.

Meeting for the first time in over 30 years, fans of both teams will be anticipating an intense fixture, given the environment that St. James’ Park is known to emanate. A win for Newcastle United looks highly probable.